Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

