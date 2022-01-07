Shell Asset Management Co. Has $470,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 127.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USFD. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

