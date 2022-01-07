Shell Asset Management Co. Has $485,000 Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of ENTA opened at $72.04 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 27,117 shares of company stock worth $2,262,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

