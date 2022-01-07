Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 240 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

