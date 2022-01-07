Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

