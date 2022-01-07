Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 490,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.15. 5,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

SHEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.