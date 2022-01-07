SHIELD (XSH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $128,110.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.39 or 0.07619221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00316421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00936414 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00072558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.67 or 0.00474887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.33 or 0.00265069 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.