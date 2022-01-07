Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.