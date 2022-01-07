Short Interest in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Rises By 26.6%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 468,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,415,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,849,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RERE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 322,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. AiHuiShou International has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

