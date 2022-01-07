Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Declines By 30.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ AFINP opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

