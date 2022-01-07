Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Increases By 133.3%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $11.43 on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.7667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

