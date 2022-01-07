Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Declines By 62.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the November 30th total of 1,469,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days.

BKIMF stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.