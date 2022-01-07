Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Declines By 54.5%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

