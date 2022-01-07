Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Increases By 24.2%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

