Short Interest in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Drops By 53.4%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $432.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.20.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

