Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Rises By 20.2%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 316,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE CLW traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

