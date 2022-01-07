Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Rises By 20.2%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 316,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NYSE CLW traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
