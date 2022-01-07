Short Interest in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Decreases By 66.2%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CWEN.A traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100,708 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.