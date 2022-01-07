Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Expands By 23.9%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period.

LDP opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

