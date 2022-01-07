Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Rises By 26.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.