Short Interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Rises By 26.8%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.