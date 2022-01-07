Short Interest in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Grows By 57.1%

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 783,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,641,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,991,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,872,000 after buying an additional 144,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. William Blair cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

Shares of NYSE:COR remained flat at $$169.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,838. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.