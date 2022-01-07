Short Interest in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Increases By 35.0%

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 489,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.84. 212,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,328. Crane has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

