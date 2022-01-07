Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Declines By 37.4%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of DENKF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Denka has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Get Denka alerts:

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.