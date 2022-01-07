Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 54.9%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DPSGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,575. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
