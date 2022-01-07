Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 54.9%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DPSGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,575. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

