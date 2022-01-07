Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Increases By 55.8%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,633. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

