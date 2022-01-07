Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Expands By 37.5%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 70,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,798. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

