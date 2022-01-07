Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Rises By 27.5%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

