Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expands By 27.5%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. 5,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.37.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 239,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

