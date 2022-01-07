Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Decreases By 41.7%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock remained flat at $$2.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.