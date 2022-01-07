Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Drops By 41.9%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HCII stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,647. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 194.7% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 973,332 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 125.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 438,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

