Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Decreases By 39.3%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.