Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Decreases By 39.3%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

