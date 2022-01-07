Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Declines By 55.6%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ ISHG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $85.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.008 dividend. This represents a $12.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

