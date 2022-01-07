Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Grows By 34.9%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,400 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 477,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,045. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KB Financial Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

