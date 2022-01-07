Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Grows By 24.1%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIII. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

