Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Decreases By 34.5%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$19.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

