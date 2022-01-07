Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expands By 33.1%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

LC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 1,634,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,710 shares of company stock valued at $398,039 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 139,098 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

