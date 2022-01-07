Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Decreases By 46.3%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MVO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 192,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

