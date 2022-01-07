Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Expands By 59.1%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NHNKY stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.56. Nihon Kohden has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.