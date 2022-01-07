Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Increases By 25.2%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS ONPH traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06. Oncology Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00.
About Oncology Pharma
