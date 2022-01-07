Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Increases By 25.2%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ONPH traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06. Oncology Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.