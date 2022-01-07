Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Increases By 34.2%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,028. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 72.39% and a net margin of 83.06%.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

