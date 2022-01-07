Short Interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Rises By 26.2%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 1,758,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabina Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

OTCMKTS:SGSVF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 241,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,702. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

