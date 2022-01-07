Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Decreases By 49.9%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the November 30th total of 192,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SNES traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 112,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.52. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 67.90% and a negative net margin of 1,490.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter worth $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SenesTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SenesTech by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

