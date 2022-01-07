Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Decreases By 72.1%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,913. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

