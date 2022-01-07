Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Rises By 31.3%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.32.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 2,604.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

