Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Rises By 31.3%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.32.
Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 222.05% and a negative return on equity of 103.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Summit Wireless Technologies
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.