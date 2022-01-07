Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 32.3%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 13,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,448. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.4051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.