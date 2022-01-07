Short Interest in The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Declines By 43.8%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMUUY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

