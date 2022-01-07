Short Interest in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expands By 26.2%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 635,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $40,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $7,851,884. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 166,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,772. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

