Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Drops By 47.8%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:VTAQ opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,490,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

