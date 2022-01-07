Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Decreases By 72.5%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the November 30th total of 727,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,000.0 days.

Shares of GNHAF remained flat at $$144.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $112.75 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.35.

Several research analysts have commented on GNHAF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

