SIBCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,533.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $295,050.73 and approximately $5,533.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,752.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.14 or 0.07650125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.00929913 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00073508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.68 or 0.00473455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00262367 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,629,486 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

