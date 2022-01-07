Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

